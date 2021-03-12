Chika Unveils New EP Once Upon A Time: Stream

Chika, photo by Leeor Wild

Alabama rapper Chika has released a new EP called Once Upon A Time. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 24-year-old is nominated for Best New Artist at this Sunday’s Grammys, so this new joint serves as a celebration of how far she’s come in just a few years. The six-song effort follows her well-liked 2020 EP Industry Games, and the handful of singles she released last year. Only one of those — the lustful “FWB” that she originally dropped back in December — appears on Once Upon A Time, while the others are all fresh cuts.



As its storybook title and castle-adorned cover art imply, Once Upon A Time has a fairytale concept weaved through it. The first song, which features BJ The Chicago Kid, is literally called “FAIRY TALES”, and there are two other tracks called “CINDERELLA”, a part one and a part two. Chika’s style of rapping is a blend of soulful singing and quick, conversational flows that are reminiscent of early Chance The Rapper material.

Earlier this week, she celebrated her birthday by turning in her first Spotify Singles project, consisting of a cover of Billie Eilish’s “my future” and a new rendition of her single “U SHOULD”. She’s been on a tear lately, but she has some stiff competition at this weekend’s award ceremony. Her opponents in the Best New Artist category are Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.

Even if she doesn’t take home the trophy, the nomination is an impressive nod for an artist who has yet to even release a proper album. And as the tracks on Once Upon A Time indicate, she’s only getting started.

Once Upon A Time EP Artwork:

Once Upon A Time EP Tracklist:

01. FAIRY TALES (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

02. HICKORY DICKORY

03. CINDERELLA Pt. 1

04. CINDERELLA Pt. 2

05. FWB

06. SAVE YOU