Crumb Return with New Song “Trophy”: Stream

Crumb, photo by Third Pupil

The last time we heard from Crumb was on their 2019 debut album Jinx. Since then, the somewhat mysterious New York psych-pop band had been laying low, but now they’ve returned with a new single called “Trophy”.

Crumb are one of those rare bands who had a fully-realized sound right out the gate. Their pair of early EP’s, 2016’s Crumb and 2017’s Locket, found a wholly unique middle pathway between dream-pop, psych-rock, indie-rock, and jazz. Jinx felt like the quartet paring back their sprawling songwriting into more succinct pop songs, and “Trophy” sounds like a continuation of that refined trajectory.



Like many Crumb tracks, the instrumental portion of this song could make for a great jazz-rap instrumental: persistent cymbal riding, a sensual bassline, and a loose springiness to the groove that sounds prime for spitting bars over. Instead, vocalist Lila Ramani unleashes her signature dusky croon, the words floating gracefully out of her mouth like smoke from the flaming end of a cigarette.

The majority of the tune is smooth and minty cool, but eventually some streaks of shoegazy guitar come scraping in and Ramani’s sweet singing becomes doused in crackling distortion. Its accompanying music video, directed by their frequent collaborator Haoyan of America, features shots of eerie award ceremonies, a racecar wreck, and whole audience of animated trophies joining hands and singing in unison.

It’s a promising return from Crumb. Check out the song and video below.

So far, there’s no word as to whether or not this song will appear on a forthcoming full-length, but any new material from Crumb is a treat.