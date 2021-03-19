Menu
J Balvin Unveils New Single “Tu Veneno”: Stream

The second offering from the reggaetón superstar's upcoming album

by
on March 18, 2021, 9:01pm
J Balvin Shares New Single "Tu Veneno"
J Balvin, photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Late last month, J Balvin gave us a preview of his as-yet-untitled new album with a song called “Ma’ G”. Now, the reggaetón superstar is back with a new bop called “Tu Veneno”.

The release of this one is a little less bombastic than “Ma’ G”‘s unveiling, which premiered during a titanic boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim. “Tu Veneno” (which translates to “your poison” in English) is arriving under more normal circumstances, but it’s an equally catchy and dance-able slice of reggaetón gold. Take a listen below.

There’s still no word on what Balvin’s upcoming album will be called or when it will arrive, but those details will likely emerge in the coming weeks. When it does finally surface, the record will be Balvin’s first full-length since his massively successful 2020 album Colores. Until then, it seems like he’s having a great time dropping singles and continuing to ride the high of his July 2020 hit “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” with Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa.

However, one thing Balvin is announcing his very own music festival called the NEÓN Experience. The three-day event is tentatively scheduled to go down from September 16th through the 19th at a flashy new Vegas joint called Resorts World Las Vegas. The lineup is specifically dedicated to Latin musicians, and so far includes the following names: Karol G, Tainy, Jhay Cortez, Rauw Alejandro, Jowell & Randy, Sky Rompiendo, Alex Sensation, Cornetto, DJ Pope, and Agudelo888.

Balvin himself will headline the whole shebang, and the rest of the lineup will be revealed in due time. In the meantime, check out the colorful event poster below while you jam out to “Tu Veneno”.

J Balvin Neon Festival poster

