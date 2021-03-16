Mick Jenkins Shares New Kaytranada-Produced Song “Designer Frames”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Bryan Lamb

It’s been almost a full year since we got a new song from Mick Jenkins, but today he’s back with one called “Designer Frames”. What’s more, it was produced by the newly-minted Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada.

On Sunday, the BUBBA beatmaker became the first black artist to ever win the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, and he also took home a Best Dance Recording trophy for his “10%” collaboration with Kali Uchis. Jenkins got some Grammy love by proxy for having a verse on BUBBA, but the Chicago rapper released “Designer Frames” as a special tribute to his longtime collaborator.



The track is a quick slice of Jenkins’ dexterous fast-flows over a percussive instrumental that’s unmistakably Kaytranada. The two have a natural chemistry, as Jenkins is able to find hidden pockets in the sort of off-kilter rhythm that many rappers would stumble over. Take a listen below via Soundcloud.

Any new music from Jenkins is a treat, but the 29-year-old also included a message in the song notes that confirmed an entire album of new material is on the way. His last full-length was 2018’s Pieces of a Man, but he did release a seven-song project in early 2020 called The Circus. He also dropped two singles last year, “Snakes” and “Frontstreet”, the latter of which featured a beat-loop from Kaytranada’s BUBBA track “September 21”.

Stay tuned for more information on that new Jenkins joint. As for Kaytranada, it’s unclear when we’ll get a new full-length from him, but he did drop a new song last month called “Caution”.