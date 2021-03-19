Peaches Shares New Song “Pussy Mask”, NSFW Animated Video: Watch

Peaches' Pussy Mask music video

Last year, the Canadian electronic artist Peaches released a handful of singles that marked her first new material since her 2015 album Rub. One of them was a particularly fervent protest song called “Flip This”, and now she’s back with an even more, uh, direct song titled “Pussy Mask”.

The 54-year-old has never shied away from provocative imagery and explicit lyrical topics (some of her album titles are Fatherfucker and Impeach My Bush), but “Pussy Mask” still manages to shock with its over-the-top descriptions of moist genitalia. If that brief description made you squirm in your seat, I promise that it pails in comparison to Peaches’ graphic lyrics about the song’s namesake.



What’s more, its accompany music video doesn’t leave anything to the imagination. It’s an animated visual that depicts an anthropomorphic vagina bouncing around in various situations, leaking fluids through its mask, and eventually dancing with Alexandria Ocazio Cortez, Dr. Fauci, and an angelic Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

The whole thing is kind of a “wear your mask” anthem, but it’s a little too ridiculous to play as a genuine PSA. Regardless, it’s certainly an entertaining spectacle, and you can check it out below.

Earlier this year, Peaches contributed to Amanda Shires’ rework of “The Problem” into a Roe V. Wade anthem called “Our Problem”. She also guested on Deap Vally’s Digital Dream EP alongside Warpaint’s jennylee and members of The Kills and The Last Shadow Puppets.