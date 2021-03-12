Really From Unveil New Self-Titled Album: Stream

Really From, photo by Nick Surette & Elle DioGuardi

Really From are a Boston band who make a curious blend of emo, jazz, math-rock, and more. Really From, out today, is their first album since 2017, and you can stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

If the name Really From doesn’t ring a bell, then maybe People Like You will. The quartet put out two records under that moniker before changing the project’s name for undisclosed legal reasons, so this new self-titled affair represents a sort of reset for the group. Musically, it’s a continuation of their novel combination of sounds: intricate jazz, hard-to-play but easy-to-take-in math-rock, and the type of refined emo that pairs just as well with a cup of coffee and a book as it does PBR in a crowded basement.



Thematically, the record is even more nuanced, which isn’t common in a genre (emo) that’s often rooted in the catharsis of simply yelling one’s feelings. As the band explained in a recent Stereogum interview, the album is about the cultural experiences that the members have endured as mixed-race people in modern America. There are songs about trying to learn their parent’s native languages after years of speaking English, the complications of family, and being the victim of racism and sexual objectification.

They fit a lot into just nine songs, but it never once feels overwhelming. Just rewarding. In addition to being available on streaming services, Really From vinyl, cassette, and CD variants are up for order now via Topshelf Records.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Really From Artwork:



Really From Tracklist:

01. Apartment Song

02. Quirk

03. Yellow Fever

04. Try Lingual

05. I Live Here Now

06. Last Kneeplay

07. I’m From Here

08. In The Spaces

09. The House

