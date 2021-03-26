Taylor Swift Unearths Previously-Unreleased Song “You All Over Me”: Stream

Taylor Swift, photo via Twitter

Taylor Swift has unveiled a previously unreleased song called “You All Over Me”. Stream it now via Apple Music or Spotify.

The track was originally written well over a decade ago for Swift’s 2008 breakout Fearless, but it didn’t end up making the cut for the tracklist and has been living in the superstar’s vault ever since. A demo version of the song was leaked back in 2017, but now the 11-time Grammy winner has properly re-recorded it and cleaned it up for a legitimate release.



As Swift wrote on Twitter, this version of “You All Over Me” features background vocals from the country-pop star Maren Morris. “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” she wrote.

Additionally, the song was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner — who produced Swift’s 2020 albums, folkore and evermore — and it was co-written by Scooter Carusoe (Kenny Chesney, Eric Church). Take a listen below.

“You All Over Me” is the first of six “From The Vault” songs that Swift will be unearthing around the re-recorded Taylor’s Version of Fearless. Think of them as bonus tracks to the album’s re-release, which Swift is doing in a radical move to regain ownership of her songs by creating new master recordings. After spending years embroiled in a battle with her former label boss Scooter Braun, the record executive sold the masters to her existing catalog last year for roughly $300 million.

Last month, Swift previewed her highly-anticipated Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with a new version of her iconic single “Love Story”. She also announced the six unreleased tracks and shared how excited she is to finally unleash them into the world. “Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind,” she wrote.

There’s still no word on when Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will see a proper release, but this new track makes it seem like the wheels are turning. Last week, Swift performed her 2020 songs “cardigan”, “august”, and “willow” at the Grammys alongside Jack Antonoff and Dessner. Earlier this year, HAIM, who were featured on the evermore track “no body, no crime”, released a remix of their song “Gasoline” that featured Swift.

HI. I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). pic.twitter.com/0GdNXHvPM0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021