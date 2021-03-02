Stryper’s Michael Sweet Fears It’s “Just a Matter of Time” Before the Bible Is Canceled

Stryper's Michael Sweet (publicity)

Michael Sweet, frontman of prominent Christian metal band Stryper, believes it’s “just a matter of time” before the Bible is canceled.

The singer expressed his sentiments in a tweet earlier today (March 2nd), joining a slew of conservative personalities who’ve expressed similar fears about cancel culture in recent months.



Sweet tweeted, “We’ve been handing out bibles for almost 40 years. For the first time in my life I’m asking myself this question – I wonder how long it will be before this book is cancelled? I know it may seem like a silly thought but it’s really not. It’s just a matter of time. Frightening!”

The beginning of his tweet refers to Stryper’s stage show where they literally hurl Bibles into the audience, much like how other bands would throw guitar picks. As of a 2017 report, more than 100 million Bibles are printed each year, with roughly 168,000 sold or handed out to people in the United States every day.

It could very well be that Sweet was reacting to news earlier in the day that six Dr. Seuss titles will no longer be published due to racist and insensitive imagery. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” admitted Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Stryper remain arguably the most well-known Christian metal act. The band rose to prominence combining heavy riffs with Biblical lyrics, carving their own niche in a genre laden with dark imagery.

Check out Sweet’s tweet and watch vintage footage of Stryper handing out Bibles below.

