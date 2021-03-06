Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

SZA Shares “Good Days” Video with “Shirt” Teaser: Watch

Featuring a preview of her next single

by
on March 06, 2021, 1:19pm
sza good days video shirt teaser
SZA in video for "Good Days"

SZA scored her first Top 10 hit as a solo artist with “Good Days”, and now the Top Dawg Entertainment singer has released the song’s self-directed music video. The five-minute clip features a preview of her next single, “Shirt”, at the end.

In the fairytale-inspired clip, the New Jersey native alternates between performing the song in a field surrounded by mushrooms, a la Alice in Wonderland, and twirling around a stripper pole in a library reminiscent of Beauty and the Beast. 

Released on Christmas Day 2020, “Good Days” features additional vocals from Jacob Collier. It is expected to appear on SZA’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl alongside her Ty Dolla $ign collaboration, “Hit Different”.

Watch the “Good Days” music video below.

Editors' Picks

Support The Boss with Our New Shirt Support The Boss with Our New Shirt
CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You
What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision
Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last

Previous Story
Lil Durk Performs “Stay Down” and “Still Trappin'” on Fallon: Watch
Next Story
The Wire’s David Simon Bringing We Own This City Series to HBO