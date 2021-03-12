School Teacher Goes Viral for Awesome Korn Version of the Alphabet Song: Watch

Nick Harrison (via TikTok), Jonathan Davis (photo by Raymond Ahner)

A metal-loving school teacher has reinvented the alphabet song, and he’s blowing up TikTok in the process. Nick Harrison’s aggro version of the ABCs, set to Korn’s “Coming Undone”, even got the attention of the pioneering nu-metal band’s singer, Jonathan Davis.

Harrison, who goes by the TikTok handle MrProfessor318, titled his video “My audition for School of Rock 2,” and it features the educator going full-on headbanger from A to Z. The loud lesson in literacy has earned Harrison more than 130,000 likes as of this posting.



Davis shared the clip on his Instagram Stories, and Harrison acknowledged the Korn singer’s shout out in follow-up TikToks. “When Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of Korn, of course, posts your video to his Instagram story — I can’t even talk, man!,” the teacher exclaimed. “Thank you guys so much, you’re awesome!”

In fact, he appeared on a local radio station in Louisiana to talk about his viral success, revealing he recently passed 400,000 TikTok followers while thanking the Korn frontman for the love.

In addition to being a school teacher, Nick Harrison is a sportscaster who calls games for Grambling State University. He certainly has the booming voice for that, as well.

Check out his viral clip on TikTok and YouTube below, as well as his aforementioned follow-up videos below. And for more highly entertaining videos, including many that are metal-themed, visit his TikTok channel.

@mrprofessor318 Thank you @korn and Jonathan Davis for being FREAKIN’ AMAZING! And thank you to my followers, who will always BeGreat! ♬ Alphabet Undone by mrprofessor318 – Nick Harrison