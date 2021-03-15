Teenage Fanclub Share New Single “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me”: Stream

Teenage Fanclub have released a new song from Endless Arcade ahead of the album’s April 30th release. It’s called “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” and it’s an absolutely gorgeous number to brighten an otherwise dreary Monday. Stream it below.
This is the fourth song Teenage Fanclub have shared from their upcoming studio full-length, following the lead single “Home”, the downtrodden track “Everything Is Falling Apart”, and the jittery festival-primed song “I’m More Inclined”. Combined, it colors in Endless Arcade as an album that’s equally full of despair, positivity, and a laid-back approach to life.
“The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” is a gorgeous, gentle song penned by Norman Blake. Over the course of the track’s three-minute-long runtime, Teenage Fanclub build from shimmering guitar riffs and rich vocal harmonies towards a spirited guitar solo. It’s a welcome change-up from the sound of their previous singles, and the hazy production over the whole number makes it feel like a slow bummer-pop number by The Kinks.
There’s a decent chance fans overseas may be able to see Teenage Fanclub perform these songs live (in person!) later this year. They plan to hit the road for a number of concerts in the UK and Europe this fall before doing a longer tour next spring. Check out their complete list of tour dates after the jump.
Teenage Fanclub 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
07/16-18 — Galicia, ES @ Ribeira Sacra Festival
08/26-28 — Madrid, ES @ Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares
09/07 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
09/08 — London, UK @ Forum
09/14 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/15 — Aberdeen, UK @ Music Hall
09/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
09/17-18 — Benidorm, ES @ Visor Fest
04/08 — Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
04/09 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s
04/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
04/12 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute
04/13 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
04/14 — Bath, UK @ Komedia
04/16 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
04/17 — Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
04/20 — Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
04/21 — Dublin, IE @ Academy
04/23 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/24 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
04/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
04/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust
04/28 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiatheater
04/29 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk
05/01 — Munich, DE @ Strom
05/02 — Mannheim, DE @ Alte Feuerwache
05/04 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
05/05 — Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
05/06 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106
05/07 — Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
05/08 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
05/09 — Utrecht, NL @ De Helling