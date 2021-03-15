Teenage Fanclub Share New Single “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me”: Stream

Teenage Fanclub, photo by Donald Milne

Teenage Fanclub have released a new song from Endless Arcade ahead of the album’s April 30th release. It’s called “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” and it’s an absolutely gorgeous number to brighten an otherwise dreary Monday. Stream it below.

This is the fourth song Teenage Fanclub have shared from their upcoming studio full-length, following the lead single “Home”, the downtrodden track “Everything Is Falling Apart”, and the jittery festival-primed song “I’m More Inclined”. Combined, it colors in Endless Arcade as an album that’s equally full of despair, positivity, and a laid-back approach to life.



“The Sun Won’t Shine on Me” is a gorgeous, gentle song penned by Norman Blake. Over the course of the track’s three-minute-long runtime, Teenage Fanclub build from shimmering guitar riffs and rich vocal harmonies towards a spirited guitar solo. It’s a welcome change-up from the sound of their previous singles, and the hazy production over the whole number makes it feel like a slow bummer-pop number by The Kinks.

There’s a decent chance fans overseas may be able to see Teenage Fanclub perform these songs live (in person!) later this year. They plan to hit the road for a number of concerts in the UK and Europe this fall before doing a longer tour next spring. Check out their complete list of tour dates after the jump.

Teenage Fanclub 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/16-18 — Galicia, ES @ Ribeira Sacra Festival

08/26-28 — Madrid, ES @ Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares

09/07 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

09/08 — London, UK @ Forum

09/14 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/15 — Aberdeen, UK @ Music Hall

09/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/17-18 — Benidorm, ES @ Visor Fest

04/08 — Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

04/09 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s

04/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

04/12 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute

04/13 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

04/14 — Bath, UK @ Komedia

04/16 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

04/17 — Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

04/20 — Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

04/21 — Dublin, IE @ Academy

04/23 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/24 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

04/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

04/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust

04/28 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiatheater

04/29 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk

05/01 — Munich, DE @ Strom

05/02 — Mannheim, DE @ Alte Feuerwache

05/04 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

05/05 — Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

05/06 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05/07 — Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

05/08 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

05/09 — Utrecht, NL @ De Helling