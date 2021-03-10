The Breeders and Tkay Maidza Share Covers from 4AD’s 40th Anniversary Compilation: Stream

The Breeders, photo by Kimberley Ross

UK independent record label 4AD turned 40 years old in 2020. In belated celebration, the label has announced a new covers compilation called Bills & Aches & Blues, out on streaming services April 2nd. As a preview, the first five songs from the release are streaming below.

Today’s cache of tracks include The Breeders covering His Name is Alive’s “Dirt Eaters”, Tkay Maidza’s version of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”, and U.S. Girls’s rendition of The Dirty Party’s “Junkyard”. You’ll also hear Aldous Harding covering Deerhunter and Maria Somerville playing an Air Miami song.



Other artists featured on the compilation include Big Thief, Bradford Cox, tUnE-yArDs, Future Islands, Helado Negro, SOHN, and many more. Check out the full tracklist below.

The first 12 months of profits from Bills & Aches & Blues will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music.

Standard vinyl LP and CD editions of Bills & Aches & Blues will be released on July 23rd and are currently available for pre-order in the 4AD store. A deluxe vinyl box set will arrive later this year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bills & Aches & Blues Artwork

Bills & Aches & Blues Tracklist

01. Tkay Maidza – Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover)

02. U.S. Girls – Junkyard (The Birthday Party cover)

03. Aldous Harding – Revival (Deerhunter cover)

04. The Breeders – Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive cover)

05. Maria Somerville – Seabird (Air Miami cover)

06. tUnE-yArDs – Cannonball (The Breeders cover)

07. Spencer. – Genesis (Grimes cover)

08. Helado Negro – Futurism (Deerhunter cover)

09. Efterklang – Postal (Piano Magic cover)

10. Bing & Ruth – Gigantic (Pixies cover)

11. Future Islands – The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox cover)

12. Jenny Hval – Sunbathing” (Lush cover)

13. Dry Cleaning – Oblivion (Grimes cover)

14. Bradford Cox – Mountain Battles (The Breeders cover)

15. SOHN – Song to the Siren (Tim Buckley cover)

16. Becky and the Birds – The Wolves (Act I and II) (Bon Iver cover)

17. Ex:Re – Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead cover)

18. Big Thief – Off You (The Breeders cover)