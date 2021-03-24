The Bronx Announce New Album Bronx VI, Share “White Shadow”: Stream

The Bronx, photo by Mike Miller

L.A. punk rockers The Bronx have announced their first new album in four years, Bronx VI, arriving August 27th. They’ve also shared the first single and opening track “White Shadow”.

The Bronx can always be counted on for tight, joyous rock ‘n’ roll that toes the line between hard rock and hardcore punk. On the surging “White Shadow”, they bring the big chords, anthemic vocals, and high entertainment value. Or in the the words of vocalist Matt Caughthran: “CLASSIC F–KING BRONX.”



For the new album, The Bronx expanded the songwriting duties to include the full band, making Bronx VI somewhat special in the group’s sequential discography.

“From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places,” guitarist Joby Ford said in a press release. “The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through.”

Added Caughthran: “[Bassist] Brad [Magers] and [guitarist] Ken [Horne] are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”

Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool, Chevelle, Melvins) helmed the 11-track effort at his House of Compression studio in Pasadena, California, fulfilling a long-held goal for The Bronx to record with renowned producer and engineer.

“He was just the perfect guy for this record,” Caughthran said. “We went in feeling really good about all the songs, and we just needed someone to make them sound f–king badass and take it to the next level. That was definitely Joe.”

Bronx VI will be available on vinyl in multiple colorway variants. In addition, the 11 songs will each be released as 7-inch singles (individually and via monthly subscription) with exclusive handpicked artwork. A wooden box limited to 400 to store the 7″ singles will also be available.

Pre-order the upcoming album via Cooking Vinyl. Stream “White Shadow” and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The Bronx VI Tracklist:

01. White Shadow

02. Superbloom

03. Watering the Well

04. Curb Feelers

05. Peace Pipe

06. High Five

07. Mexican Summer

08. New Lows

09. Breaking News

10. Jack of All Trades

11. Participation Trophy