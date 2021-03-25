The Decemberists Announce Three Livestream Concerts to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

The Decemberists, photo by Philip Cosores

Grab your earbuds and climb aboard because The Decemberists are setting sail on the world wide web. Today, the beloved indie folk group have announced a series of livestream concerts to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band, after their previously announced anniversary tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was with truly heavy hearts that we announced the cancellation of this summer’s tour,” wrote frontman Colin Meloy in a letter to fans. “We really had hoped that we’d be able to play in front of you sweaty, singing thousands when we postponed the dates initially — and while there is every reason to believe that this pandemic may soon be a strange and bitter memory (yay vaccines! yay science!), it just isn’t wise to gather together in our sweaty, singing multitudes *quite* yet.”



“BUT HAVE NO FEAR: In its place, we have decided to host a special celebration of our twenty or twenty one orbits ‘round the sun in a series of STREAMING CONCERTS!” he continued. “We’ve assembled a career-spanning setlist, the ups and the downs, the longs and the shorts, the quiets and the louds, and plan to perform them live over the course of three evenings, streamed directly into your living room, parlor, bunkhouse, or observatory. Announcing: TWENTY (OR TWENTY ONE) YEARS BEFORE THE MAST: THE INTERNET CONCERTS!”

The Decemberists will play three special shows in total, each of which will have a unique, career-spanning setlist. Technically the concerts are scheduled for April 11th, 18th, and 25th at 8:00 p.m. EST, but Meloy has assured fans that they will be “available for on-demand streaming for two weeks following the initial broadcast.” With their whole discography in consideration for these shows, fans are undoubtedly in for some old treats. Who knows, maybe this means “Slint, Spiderland” will get its live debut next month too?

Tickets for the concerts are currently available starting at $25. Fans can also snag special bundles to view all three shows, VIP packages, limited-edition posters, and other merch items. To find out more info, head over to The Decemberists’ website.

