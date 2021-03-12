The Horrors Release New EP Lout: Stream

The Horrors, photo by Charles Jeffrey

After four long years with no new music, The Horrors have just released their highly anticipated new EP, Lout. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Lout is the first record The Horrors have put out since their 2017 studio album V. On the new EP, the indie punk rockers embrace a darker, industrial metal sound with ominous hooks (“Lout”), gritty bass (“Org”), and some unrelenting drumming (“Whiplash”). It’s a welcome sound that they sport well, and allegedly it came pretty naturally to the band.



“There’s something about it which feels like a return to a heavier sound but really it’s a million miles away from anything we’ve done,” said keyboardist Tom Furse in a statement. “Keeping the sound aggressive and the beats heavy was a central tenet, everything seemed to fall around that.”

“It’s the nastiest music we’ve made since Strange House,” added bassist Rhys Webb. “An intense barrage of industrial noise. A return to the spirit and attitude of our debut LP but blasted into the future.”

The entire Lout EP was written and recorded remotely during the ongoing coronavirus. The Horrors found that experience so liberating that they’re already working on their sixth studio album, notes NME, and there’s a good chance it will stay true to this bold industrial metal style.

Over at The Horrors’ website, fans can purchase a copy of Lout as well as themed merch centered around the EP. Check out the artwork for it below.

Lout Artwork: