The Joy Formidable Return with New Single “Into the Blue”: Stream

The Joy Formidable are back with “Into the Blue”, their first new material since 2018. Stream the new song via its accompanying music video below.

On “Into the Blue”, lead singer Ritzy Bryan describes turning feelings of rejection into self love. “Don’t fear the move out of the past,” she sings. “Let time take your hand and guide you / It’s time to move / Into the Blue once again.”



“‘Into The Blue’ is about surrendering to love and magic,” explained Bryan in a statement. “Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

As for the music video, it depicts one of Bryan’s favorite places for creative thinking. “I am always daydreaming in the bathtub between recordings,” she shared. “That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely — I always finish songs when I’m in that state. The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself.”

The Joy Formidable last released AAARTH in September 2018.

