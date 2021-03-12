The Mars Volta to Release Original De-Loused in the Comatorium Recordings

The Mars Volta's De-Loused in the Comatorium

For the first time, The Mars Volta are releasing the unfinished original recordings of their 2003 debut album De-Loused in the Comatorium. Collected under the title Landscape Tantrums, the recordings will be included in the band’s newly announced archival box set La Realidad De Los Sueños. Additionally, Landscape Tantrums will receive a standalone digital release on April 23rd.

The material found on Landscape Tantrums are The Mars Volta’s earliest known recordings, tracked before the band linked up with producer Rick Rubin, who ultimately helmed De-Loused alongside Omar Rodríguez-López.



“Anyone listening to these tracks will get a glimpse into that time, into Omar’s soul. It is a central part of the band’s history, the recordings prove just how much this band had to share, even so soon after its founding,” said Johan Scheerer, whose label Cloud Hill is releasing La Realidad De Los Sueños, in a statement to Rolling Stone.

In an interview published to Cloud Hill’s website, Rodríguez-López said “some asshole bootlegged the two-track references for this session, but the actual mixes we did back then were luckily preserved and stored in my vault for the past twenty years. So it’s super-exciting for my engineer Jon DeBaun and me that it’s seeing a release. This was the very first thing we worked on together, and it holds a lot of great memories. And if it’s this exciting for us, we imagine it’s going to be exciting for the fans.”

Revisit The Mars Volta’s video for “Inertiatic ESP” below.