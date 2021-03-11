Fugees Scored Big at the Crossroads of Hip-Hop

The Opus - The Score

Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 13, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will explore the Fugees’ second and final album, The Score.

Hip-hop had considerably changed from when the Fugees started recording their first album in 1992 to just three years later when they began working on their second effort. The “Golden Age” was coming to a close, and the genre was at a crossroads.

So were the Fugees, though. Coming off their critically and commercially divisive first album, 1994’s Blunted on Reality, the New Jersey trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel were similarly looking to reinvent themselves.

In the Season 13 premiere, we’ll find out what it took for a group in its own artistic and personal transition to find their place at the top of the charts and on the Grammy stage as the biggest hip-hop act of 1996.

Join host Jill Hopkins as she dials the clock back to the mid-’90s alongside producer Jerry Wonda, Ruffhouse Records co-founders Chris Schwartz and Joe Nicolo, and rapper Psalm One.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here.

