Alex Blagg on How MacGruber Changed His Life

Their obsession. Their words. Someone else’s movie. Hosted by Paul Davidson, The Side Track interviews filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and film fanatics, then hands them the mic to present their own personal feature-length audio commentaries of the movies that moved them and made them who they are today.

Writer-producer Alex Blagg (@Midnight, Workaholics) discusses how he went from being a ghost writer for the Kardashian’s blogs and turning down a job at TMZ to writing for TV and creating a Comedy Central game show that delivered over 500 episodes.

Then, listen intently to his Almost Famous-esque story about how a random job opportunity to shadow the cast of MacGruber gave him a ringside seat to an experience that would make him a fan for life.

Shortly after, he tops that story off by delivering a feature-length audio commentary for MacGruber. The 2010 comedy cult classic stars Will Forte, Kristin Wiig, and Maya Rudolph, and was directed by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone.

Stream the interview above and the commentary track below. Subscribe to The Side Track now to make sure you catch future episodes and to revisit the complete back catalogue. In the past, the show has seen Frank Oz tackle Touch of Evil, Patrick Brice decrypt Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and Jay Duplass run the streets of Philadelphia with Rocky.

