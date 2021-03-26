Menu
The Suicide Squad Are Dying to Save the World in New R-Rated Trailer: Watch

James Gunn's highly anticipated DC Extended Universe sequel comes to HBO Max and theaters August 6th

by
on March 26, 2021, 12:20pm
the suicide squad sequel r rated trailer james gunn watch
The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. has unleashed the first R-rated trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming DC Extended Universe sequel The Suicide Squad. Check it out below.

After being briefly fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn picked up the reins of the DCEU’s bad guy bonanza from David Ayer, who helmed 2016’s Suicide Squad. He brought with him an almost entirely new collection of almost-heroes to stand alongside returning characters Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

Newcomers include Idris Elba in a role Gunn reportedly wrote specifically for the actor despite never having met him, Bloodsport; John Cena as Peacemaker, who has already lined up his own HBO Max spinoff series; Pete Davidson as Blackguard; Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, whom the trailer hints will play a central role to the plot; David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man; Nathan Fillion as original creation T.D.K. (The Detachable Kid); and Gunn’s frequent collaborators Sean Gunn (his brother) and Michael Rooker as Weasel and Savant, respectively.

The film’s new red band preview shows how much fun Gunn is having with his cast, timing their actions to Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” and depicting King Shark (whom Gunn has confirmed is voiced by Sylvester Stallone) “nom nom”-ing on some unsuspecting goons. The script also seems to be stuffed with Gunn’s trademark quippy dialogue, which plays well into Robbie’s Harley Quinn and the deranged “patriotism” of Cena’s Peacemaker.

As far as plot, well, it’s pretty straight forward: Incarcerated villains get a chance at reduced sentences in return for doing the government’s dirty work. Oh, and there’s a giant Kaiju starfish (classic DC villain Starro).

Watch the R-rated The Suicide Squad trailer below. Under that, you can take a look at the individual characters in newly revealed posters.

The movie blasts into theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

https://twitter.com/idriselba/status/1375467150949945346

