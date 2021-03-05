Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

The Wiggles Cover Tame Impala’s “Elephant”: Watch

One Wiggle even dressed as an elephant

by
on March 04, 2021, 11:02pm
the wiggles tame impala elephant cover triple j like a version watch listen stream
The Wiggles, image via YouTube/Triple J

Hey there kids, your favorite band The Wiggles are back with a searing takedown of arrogant assholes! The Australian institution has covered Tame Impala, another artist from Down Under, adding a few new lyrics to make the anti-bully anthem “Elephant” more family friendly.

The Wiggles performed Tame Impala’s breakout 2012 hit for Triple J’s cover series Like a Version. To entertain any children who happen to come upon it, bandmember Anthony Fields spent the whole song inside an elephant costume, wobbling his trunk to the rhythm of the beat. The band also added an extended riff on “Fruit salad,” which, they said is, “Yummy yummy!” and for which they embarked upon some tummy-rubbing choreography. Even the most drugged-out Tame Impala fans have never imagined an “Elephant” as bizarre as this. Check it out below.

Last year, The Wiggles’ original lineup reunited for Australian wildfire relief. Soon afterwards, Greg Page went into cardiac arrest at a reunion concert, though he has fortunately made a full recovery.

Editors' Picks

Support The Boss with Our New Shirt Support The Boss with Our New Shirt
CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You
What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision
Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last

Previous Story
The Mars Volta Announce Staggering 18-LP Box Set with Unreleased Material
Next Story
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Drop First Song as Silk Sonic “Leave the Door Open”: Stream