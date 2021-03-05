The Wiggles Cover Tame Impala’s “Elephant”: Watch

The Wiggles, image via YouTube/Triple J

Hey there kids, your favorite band The Wiggles are back with a searing takedown of arrogant assholes! The Australian institution has covered Tame Impala, another artist from Down Under, adding a few new lyrics to make the anti-bully anthem “Elephant” more family friendly.

The Wiggles performed Tame Impala’s breakout 2012 hit for Triple J’s cover series Like a Version. To entertain any children who happen to come upon it, bandmember Anthony Fields spent the whole song inside an elephant costume, wobbling his trunk to the rhythm of the beat. The band also added an extended riff on “Fruit salad,” which, they said is, “Yummy yummy!” and for which they embarked upon some tummy-rubbing choreography. Even the most drugged-out Tame Impala fans have never imagined an “Elephant” as bizarre as this. Check it out below.



Last year, The Wiggles’ original lineup reunited for Australian wildfire relief. Soon afterwards, Greg Page went into cardiac arrest at a reunion concert, though he has fortunately made a full recovery.

