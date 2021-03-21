Menu
Thom Yorke Gives “Creep” a Acoustic Remix for Japanese Fashion Show: Watch

New version of the Radiohead classic was created for Jun Takahashi’s fall 2021 collection "Creep Very"

by
on March 21, 2021, 12:01pm
radiohead thom yorke creep remix japenese fashion show Jun Takahashi’s Fall 2021 collection
Thom Yorke, photo by Killian Young

Thom Yorke notoriously hates “Creep”, but he apparently loves fashion enough to overlook his distaste for the classic track. The Radiohead frontman provided a haunting new acoustic remix of the Pablo Honey single for a recent Japanese fashion show.

The nearly nine-minute version of “Creep” was mixed as the featured song for Jun Takahashi’s fall 2021 collection “Creep Very”, which was part of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo. Touching on why the song was the perfect fit for his new line, Takahashi told Vogue, “The theme is of a person who is frail and weak but has a truly pure heart.”

Here, “Creep” is a drawn-out, ghost of a tune, acoustic guitar strumming steadily over droning synths and Yorke’s digitally crackling vocals. You can take a listen by watching the “Creep Very” show via Takahashi’s Undercover wesbite, with the track coming in around the 7:30 mark.

This is far from the first time Radiohead have provided the soundtrack for a fashion show. Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Nigel Godrich have mixed their music for fashion showcases from New York to Paris over the years.

