Thomas Middleditch Accused of Sexual Misconduct: Report

Thomas Middleditch, photo by Heather Kaplan

Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In a report published by the Los Angeles Times, a woman named Hannah Harding detailed an incident that allegedly took place at the now-shuttered Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger on October 22nd, 2019. Harding accused the 39-year-old actor of making “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and her girlfriend. After she turned him down, he allegedly “kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan.”



Morgan told The Times that she asked her bosses, co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, to kick Middleditch out and ban him — to no avail. “I felt like they dismissed it,” she said. “I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK.”

To support her claims, Harding shared Instagram direct messages from Middleditch with The Times, in which he wrote, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you… I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster… I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything… I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Harding further alleged that she saw Middleditch grope another woman in Cloak & Dagger after she complained. She said Bravin reached out a week later and insinuated she was wrong: “Adam called me ‘to make sure and get a second opinion on him’ because they didn’t trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women’s safety,” Harding recalled.

In September 2019, Middleditch spoke with Playboy about his experiences with the “swinging” lifestyle, claiming it saved his marriage to his then-wife Mollie Gates. In May 2020, Gates filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The sexual misconduct allegation was revealed in a report in which 10 women — including four former employees — told The Times that Bravin and Patterson ignored sexual misconduct among members of Cloak & Dagger and at the club’s music festivals.

A representative for Middleditch declined a request for comment to The Times. Bravin and Patterson shared statements via email.

“As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention,” Patterson wrote. Bravin added, “Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible.”

Bravin and Patterson announced Cloak & Dagger was closing permanently in January, shortly after The Times says it contacted them about the allegations.

Read the full report at the Los Angeles Times.