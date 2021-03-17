Tom DeLonge Is Selling Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves Gear on Reverb

Tom DeLonge, via YouTube

Tom DeLonge has partnered with Reverb to sell his Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves gear. The Official Tom DeLonge Reverb Shop goes live on March 24th.

Over 100 items used in the studio and on tour will be up for grabs, including synthesizers, keyboards, amps, pedals, road cases, and more. For fans of Blink-182, there’s a few priceless artifacts, like the Marshall JMP-1 and Mesa Boogie Triaxis amps the band toured with beginning in 2000.



“A lot of these still have the original settings for the songs they were used on,” DeLonge said in a press release.

The veteran musician simply has too much stuff, and it’s time to make space. Reverb hosted a similar sale with Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, who sold much of his stock within the first days of launching. DeLonge is the latest major artist to sell their extraneous gear via Reverb.

“Over the years I’ve collected so much music gear used on different albums and tours, that now I am overflowing with this stuff,” DeLonge said. “I need space for the next Angels and Airwaves run so that we can rehearse.”

Other notable pieces going up for sale at fixed prices include two Roland Fantom X6 workstation keyboards used on every Angels & Airwaves recording and tour up until 2011; seven MXR EVH-117 Flanger and five Fulltone Full-Drive2 Mosfet pedals that DeLonge began using during Blink-182’s 2009 tour; and over a dozen road cases covered in Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves stickers from tours.

“This gear has done so much for me and gave me a chance to bring my art to so many people,” DeLonge said. “I really hope it can be used by somebody with the same aspirations I once held as a young musician. These are the kinds of tools that can take a musician from a bedroom, to a garage, and to the stage.”

Head over to Reverb to preview the gear and sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on March 24th. Watch a video preview with DeLonge below.