Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the score for Soul

Ten years after striking Oscar gold for their score to The Social Network, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross find themselves nominated for a second time… and a third. This morning, the Nine Inch Nails members received not one, but two Oscar nominations for Best Original Score.

Reznor and Ross were recognized for their contributions to David Fincher’s Mank and Pixar’s Soul (alongside Late Show band leader Jon Batiste).



Other nominees in the category include Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), Emile Mosseri (Minari), and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

Reznor, Ross, and Batiste’s score for Soul will enter Oscar night as the heavy favorite, having already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score. While accepting the prize during last month’s Golden Globes, Reznor quipped, “This is the first work of art I’ve ever made that I can show to my kids.”

As part of our 2020 Annual Report, Consequence of Sound named Reznor and Ross Composers of the Year. In a corresponding interview, they spoke about their long-running musical partnership, utilizing old instruments to craft the sounds heard on Mank, composing their first-ever animated score for Soul, and more. Revisit the interview here.

