Trey Anastasio’s Divided Sky Foundation Buys Vermont Facility for SUD Treatment Center

Trey Anastasio held his eight-week “Beacon Jams” Twitch livestream series back in the fall with the goal of raising funds for his newly launched Divided Sky Foundation. The events ended up bringing in over $1.2 million from fans, which DSF has now used to help purchase a facility in Vermont that will be developed into a non-profit treatment center for substance use disorder (SUD).

“Substance use disorders affect people from all walks of life,” the Phish frontman, who himself battled opiate addiction, said in a statement, “and the problem is intimately linked with isolation — whether that’s isolation due to the pandemic or for any other reason. The Beacon Jams helped us find a way to connect people and get this project off the ground. To be able to do that together during this difficult year touches my heart.”



According to a press release, Vermont ranks 11th in overdose rates country-wide, yet only has four state-certified SUD residential treatment facilities. Anastasio and DSF hope their new center, located in the town of Ludlow, will bring some much needed aid to those dealing with alcoholism and addiction in the state.

The currently unnamed center will be managed by Ascension Recovery Services, known for its inclusive treatment programs across 23 states. With intentions to “serve people from all income levels,” the facility will offer various avenues for helping individuals enter and maintain their recovery, including job training and workforce reintegration. While renovations and program development are still needed, the facility is hoping to be ready for opening by the end of the year.

Touching on his own recovery and what it means to be able to launch this new treatment center, Anastasio said, “I was extremely lucky to have access to care, and I know how important it is to be part of a recovery community. I’m grateful that we can help provide that opportunity for others.”

Fans can still support the Divided Sky Foundation in their ongoing efforts by making donations via Anastasio’s website. If you or someone you know needs help for a substance use disorder, contact SAMHSA.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357) to find a treatment center near you.