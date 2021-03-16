Tucker Carlson Decries “WAP” Grammys Performance: “Trying to Degrade Our Culture and Hurt Our Children”

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens (Fox News)

On Monday night, conservative snowflake Tucker Carlson threw his latest hissy fit about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s No. 1 hit, “WAP”, claiming their Grammys performance was proof that “they’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.” Despite being so outraged about the display, the Tucker Carlson Tonight host continued to play the performance in the background and nearly showed the entire thing.

The Daily Beast captured the segment, in which Carlson started disingenuously ranting about the “culture vandals” reexamining the racist and misogynist tones of Dr. Seuss, Disney, and Looney Tunes characters. He then aired “the only portion we can play you,” a statement he went back on shortly afterward.



“No more Dumbo, it’s too filthy. We get that instead,” he said, before turning to conservative commentator Candace Owens for a performative outrage session. “It is hard not to conclude that they are actively trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.”

Owens continued by bringing up the Mr. Potato Head rebranding controversy and the loss of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, before calling Cardi and Megan’s performance “a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television.” She added, “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

Back in August, Carlson joined other conservative talking heads who collectively lost their minds about “WAP”. While expressing pearl-clutching outrage, he said,

“It’s aimed at young American girls — maybe your girls, your granddaughters and what is it doing to them? Can you imagine what it’s doing to them? People are getting rich pushing that crap on the country and they should be ashamed of themselves. But they’re not ashamed of themselves.”

To close out last night’s segment, Carlson reiterated his assessment of the “totally degrading” performance. “And the same people who make it will lecture you about ‘you hate women’ or something. Who hates women, really?” he asked, without a hint of irony.

Just last week, Carlson spent two nights targeting New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz for daring to speak up about online harassment of female journalists. The incident was just his latest attack on women in media, as The Guardian points out. In the past, he has berated journalists like Brandy Zadrozny and Lauren Duca.