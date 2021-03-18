tUnE-yArDs, Helado Negro, More Share Covers From 4AD’s 40th Anniversary Compilation: Stream

Helado Negro (photo by Chona Kasinger) and Tune-Yards (photo by Lior Phillips)

4AD has shared a handful of new cover songs from its upcoming compilation album, Bills & Aches & Blues, celebrating the UK record label’s 40th anniversary. Today’s release includes five previously tracks in total, including covers by tUnE-yArDs and Helado Negro. Stream them below via Apple Music or Spotify.

This new collection of cover songs, which 4AD is calling Bills & Aches & Blues – Side 2, sees tUnE-yArDs putting their own spin on The Breeders’ “Cannonball”, Spencer. covering “Genesis” by Grimes, and Helado Negro doing a rendition of “Futurism” by Deerhunter. Also included are Efterklang covering “Postal” by Piano Magic as well as Bing and Ruth putting their own spin on “Gigantic” by Pixies.



This is actually the second batch of songs to be shared from Bills & Aches & Blues. A week ago, 4AD released the first five tracks on the album, which included The Breeders covering His Name is Alive’s “Dirt Eaters”, Tkay Maidza’s version of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”, and U.S. Girls’ rendition of The Dirty Party’s “Junkyard”. There were also covers by Aldous Harding and Maria Somerville.

The first 12 months of profits from Bills & Aches & Blues will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music. Check out the compilation’s full tracklist — featuring Bradford Cox, Future Islands, Big Thief, and more — as well as the album artwork here.

Bills & Aches & Blues will be released digitally on April 2nd via 4AD with a physical release to follow on July 23rd. Pre-orders are still ongoing over at 4AD’s website.

In related news, tUnE-yArDs appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed “hypnotized” from their forthcoming album sketchy. Replay the performance underneath the embeds.

