Twin Shadow Returns with New Single “Johnny & Jonnie”: Stream

Twin Shadow, photo by Terrence Blakely

Following a string of 2019 singles that included “Crushed”, “Truly”, and “Only for the Broken-Hearted”, Twin Shadow took much of the last year off. (Can you really blame him?) Now, however, George Lewis Jr. is set to return with a revitalized sound, as demonstrated on his new single “Johnny & Jonnie”.

If “Broken-Hearted” was a journey towards a more island-ready iteration of Twin Shadow’s synth pop, “Johnny & Jonnie” finds him entirely moved into the tropics. With melodica riding over waves of electronics that would make Gorillaz groove, the track finds Lewis Jr. wanting to escape his Los Angeles home for — not the beaches of Bora Bora, but the musicality of Louisiana. “This city too violent/ Let’s get to New Orleans,” he sings. “Get me to the Quarter/ Texas in our way.” (Seems like Texas is in everyone’s way these days, huh?)



Take a listen to Twin Shadow’s “Johnny & Jonnie” below.

According to a press release, the new track serves as an early tease of Twin Shadow’s forthcoming full-length. The yet-unannounced LP will follow Caer and the Broken Horses EP from 2018. Lewis Jr. will also appear on Xiu Xiu’s new record of duets, OH NO, out later this month.