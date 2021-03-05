Tyler, the Creator Releases Coca-Cola Commercial Song “Tell Me How”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Life tastes good when you’re cashing that corporate check. Tyler, the Creator caught the wave when he had the opportunity to create music for a new Coca-Cola commercial. The ad dropped last month, and now the hip-hop artist has released its soundtrack as a standalone recording.

Entitled “Tell Me How”, the track itself doesn’t have much lyrical content — “Tell me how it tastes/ Yeah, good good good” gets you through most of it — but it’s the manic energy that really makes it a Tyler original. The track jumps with electric arcs between different moments of impatient peace and wilin’ out. According to Tyler himself, that’s him playing flute on the intro.



“Tell Me How” is definitely a frantically fun cut, which fits the Coke ad’s visuals perfectly. The clip sees people from various walks of life losing their collective ish at the first taste of that sweet, bubbly beverage. You can check out video underneath the song stream ahead.

Of course, this is far from Tyler’s first foray into product marketing. Just last year, he joined ASAP Rocky and Iggy Pop for Gucci’s latest campaign. 2020 also saw him team with the likes of Channel Tres and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, in addition to taking home his first Grammy — Best Rap Album — for IGOR. He later slammed the Academy for only sticking him in the “Rap” category and their now-renamed “Urban” categories.

thats me playing the flute at the beginning 🥴 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021