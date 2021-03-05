Menu
Consequence’s Under the Tracks on Vans’ Channel 66 Is Back with V.V. Lightbody and OHMME

Shining a light on the women leading the charge of Chicago's independent music scene

by
on March 05, 2021, 3:32pm
under the tracks vans channel 66 consequence of sound vv lightbody ohmme
V.V. Lightbody (photo via artist) and OHMME (photo by Ash Dye)

Consequence’s bi-weekly livestream program Under the Tracks is back on Vans’ Channel 66 on Monday, March 8th with a brand new edition celebrating the music of Chicago. Coming to you live from House of Vans Chicago, this week’s episode centers on the women who are at the forefront of Chicago’s vibrant indie scene.

Local legend NNAMDÏ returns to host this celebration of the women who are making this modern era of The Second City’s independent music scene possible. NNAMDÏ will welcome V.V. Lightbody and OHMME to each spin 45-minute DJ sets shining a light on the Chicago-affiliated women leading the way both in front of and behind the scenes.

Lightbody has long been a face of the local music scene, having played with the likes of Twin Peaks, Lala Lala, Divino Niño, and many others. She captured the Chicago Sound in her own way — what she’s dubbed “nap-rock” — on her recent sophomore record, Make a Shrine or Burn It.

OHMME, meanwhile, announced their own sophomore effort, Fantasize Your Ghost, just before the pandemic hit. The record was universally praised, solidifying the duo of Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart as central figures in Chicago music.

Editors' Picks

Both V.V. Lightbody and OHMME contributed to Twin Peaks’ recent Side A EP, and they’ll reunite when Under the Tracks broadcasts on Channel 66 this Monday, March 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Tune in here, and stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks with NNAMDÏ and Consequence.

