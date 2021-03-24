UV-TV Get Lost in a “Distant Lullaby” on New Song: Stream

UV-TV, photo via PaperCup Music

Now that spring is underway, there’s no better time to listen to UV-TV, a jangly indie rock band living in the heart of Queens, New York. Their music sounds like you’re driving to a party with your best friends, the windows are down, and that perfectly warm-yet-cool summer breeze is blowing all around. It’s hard to capture such a nostalgic feeling in music, but UV-TV manage to pull it off, and their latest track “Distant Lullaby”, out today, is no exception. Stream it below.

From its opening drum crash onwards, “Distant Lullaby” is a radiant burst of power-pop joy. There’s some loose riffs, shoegaze guitar tones, comforting vocal harmonies, and a cowbell nestled into the background. It’s the “ba ba ba” vocal coos that steal the show in “Distant Lullaby”, though, but maybe that’s just because it sounds like Yo La Tengo covering one of The Cure’s pop hits at double time.



As Stereogum points out, “Distant Lullaby” is the lead single from Always Something, UV-TV’s upcoming studio album. Always Something is the first album the band has written since moving to New York from Gainesville, Florida, their first record with their new drummer Ian Rose, and their follow-up to their 2019 sophomore full-length Happy.

Always Something is due out on May 28th via PaperCup Music. Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at the label’s website.

<a href="https://uvtv.bandcamp.com/track/distant-lullaby">Distant Lullaby by UV-TV</a>