King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Concert Footage From Recent Australian Gig : Watch

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Live In Melbourne '21

Ready for some serious FOMO? King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a new performance video of them playing to a live audience in Australia last month.

Dubbed Live In Melbourne ’21, the hour-and-a-half-long set was professionally shot at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on February 26th. For music fans in the US and Europe, the idea of a band performing to a crowd in a 10,000-capacity venue seems like a far-off fantasy right now, but those types of events are happening all over Australia right now. The entire continent has suffered less than 1,000 COVID deaths since the pandemic began, while the US experienced over 1,500 deaths yesterday alone.



Fortunately for our sake, the Melbourne-based psych-rock act are giving us a taste of what we can return to when this catastrophe finally blows over. The group, who just released a new album called L.W. on February 25th, played an 18-song set that spanned their entire discography. Most of the tracks were culled from from L.W. and its November 2020 companion K.G., but they also cranked out some hits from their 2017 albums Flying Microtonal Banana and Gumboot Soup.

The video begins with the band emerging from backstage to face a roaring crowd, but from there it’s a pretty straightforward documentation of their breathless set. Check it out below from the safety of your living room.

Even when the band weren’t playing shows last year, they remained prolific as ever. Throughout 2020, the crew dropped seven (!) live albums, a demos comp, a rarities collection, and a standalone single. They also launched a bootleg program that gives fans the tools to download a bunch of their material and release it however they see fit, with practically no strings attached.