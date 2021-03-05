Menu
New Weezer, The Flaming Lips Featured on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Soundtrack: Stream

Also on the soundtrack are Snoop Dogg, Monsta X, and... Kenny G

by
on March 05, 2021, 12:06pm
the spongebob movie sponge on the run soundtrack weezer flaming lips
The Flaming Lips (photo by Philip Cosores) and Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye)

The launch of Paramount+ has brought with it a new SpongeBob Squarepants movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. With the animated adventure out on the nascent streaming service now, so too has the soundtrack been released to music platforms, and with it comes new music from Weezer, The Flaming Lips, and more. Stream the full thing below.

Out via NEON16/Interscope Records, the SpongeBob Movie OST features nine tracks written specifically for the film. That includes Weezer’s bopping “It’s Always Sunny in Bikini Bottom” (“It’s always summer in Bikini Bottom/ Even in December, we’re singing la-di-da-da”) and Flaming Lips’ quirky ode to Gary the Snail, “Snail: I’m Avail” (“You won’t mistake me for a whale/ Just refuse to let us fail/ Wag my shell like it’s a tail/ Pretty fast for a snail”).

Other contributions come from Tainy and J Balvin (“Agua”); Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey (“Krabby Step”); and Snoop Dogg with Monsta X (“How We Do”). There’s also the new single from Becky G, Tainy, and Trevor Daniel, “F Is for Friend”, and a Kenny G ballad called “Gary’s Song”.

Take a listen to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack, including the new Weezer and Flaming Lips ditties, below.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Soundtrack Artwork:

spongebob movie sponge on the run soundtrack stream flaming lips weezer

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on theRun Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. Tainy (with J Balvin) – “Agua”
02. Swae Lee, Tyga & Lil Mosey – “Krabby Step”
03. Becky G, Tainy, Trevor Daniel – “F Is For Friends”
04. Weezer – “It’s Always Sunny In Bikini Bottom”
05. Snoop Dog, Monsta X – “How We Do”
06. Kenny G – “Gary’s Song”
07. Cast – “Secret To The Formula”
08. The Flaming Lips – “Snail: I’m Avail”
09. Tainy (with J Balvin) – “Agua (Film Version)” – Bonus

