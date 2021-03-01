Win The Best of Philadelphia International Records Prize Pack with Vinyl, Turntable, Headphones

50 years ago, the sound of Philly Soul was born out of the legendary Philadelphia International Records. With the talents of The O’Jays, Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, The Three Degrees, McFadden & Whitehead, and others, the label rewrote the standards of soul music by blending in R&B, funk, and doo-wop with massive orchestral arrangements. To celebrate all P.I.R. contributed to the world of music, we’re giving away a Best of Philadelphia International Records prize pack.

One (1) winner will receive the new The Best of Philadelphia International Records compilation on vinyl, not set for release until May 2021. The greatest hits collection features classic tracks from all the above musicians plus Lou Rawls, The Intruders, Billy Paul, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and P.I.R.’s own beloved house band, MFSB. So you can fully immerse yourself in the Philly sound, we’re also including a PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth connectivity and a set of WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones courtesy of Sony Music.



To enter, simply fill out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget on this page, enter here.)

Stay tuned for more from P.I.R. as they continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary all year.