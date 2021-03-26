Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Songs “Don’t Back Down” and “Think It Over”: Stream

Wolfgang Van Halen, via "Don't Back Down" video

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled two more songs from his upcoming debut solo album, released under the moniker Mammoth WVH. The new tracks showcase different sides of Wolfgang’s music repertoire, with the hard-rocking “Don’t Back Down” and the pop-infused “Think It Over”.

The new songs come on the heels of Wolfgang’s massively successful debut single, “Distance”, which he dedicated to his late father, the legendary Eddie Van Halen. The song recently hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, and was followed up by the single “You’re to Blame”.



The rousing rocker “Don’t Back Down” is accompanied by a music video that showcases Wolfgang’s musical talents, as he’s seen playing every instrument on the song. As the son of a guitar icon, Wolfgang learned a thing or two from his dad, and can definitely shred on the guitar.

“Think It Over”, on the other hand, is rooted in pop, and could find a nice home on hot adult contemporary radio with its melodic verses and soaring chorus.

The debut Mammoth WVH album arrives on June 11th and is available for pre-order via Amazon or in limited-edition orange vinyl on Wolfgang’s official merch store.

Watch the video for “Don’t Back Down” and listen to the track “Think It Over” below.