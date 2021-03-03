Wolfgang Van Halen Hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart with Debut Single “Distance”

Wolfgang Van Halen, photo by Travis Shinn

Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut single “Distance” has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The track was released under Wolfgang’s Mammoth WVH solo moniker as a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, who personally loved the song and had a few No. 1 hits of his own with Van Halen. The single was accompanied by a touching music video featuring home movies of Eddie and Wolfgang. Since its release, the video has over 4 million views on YouTube.



“The response to ‘Distance’ has been incredibly overwhelming,” Wolfgang said in a press release. “The immense support from everyone at radio who played the song and all of the fans who called requesting it has been more than I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who helped me get my first #1 song. I wish Pop was here to see it.”

Wolfgang almost didn’t include “Distance” on the tracklist for Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut album, but due to the widespread positive reception, it was slotted as a bonus track in the final stages of production. All proceeds from the song are going to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Mammoth WVH performed “Distance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and NBC News TODAY earlier last month, marking the television debut for Wolfgang’s solo project. The band offered up two different versions of the song, laying down a soaring electric take on Kimmel before stripping down for an acoustic performance on NBC’s TODAY.

In addition to topping the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, “Distance” also hit No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio Charts. As previously mentioned, the song is included on the debut full-length, Mammoth WVH, out June 11th.

Check out the acoustic version of “Distance” from TODAY below, followed by the new lyric video for Wolfgang’s recently released second single, “You’re to Blame”. Pre-order the debut album via Amazon.