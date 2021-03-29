Jason Statham in Wrath of Man

Jason Statham, the apparent runner-up for world’s sexiest bald man, has reunited with director Guy Ritchie for a new heist thriller called Wrath of Man. It marks the actor and filmmaker’s fourth collaboration, following 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, 2000’s Snatch, and 2005’s Revolver.

This time around, Statham plays “H”, a skilled yet mysterious marksman who is hired to work security for an armored money truck. When an attempted heist of the truck (natch) leads H to show off his precision skills, “the crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score,” reads the official plot synopsis.



In theaters on May 7th, Wrath of Man also stars Scott Eastwood, Eddie Marsan, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, and Deobia Oparei. Ritchie also wrote the film’s screenplay, which is based on the 2004 French thriller Cash Truck.

Watch the trailer below.