Yo-Yo Ma Plays Concert in Observation Area After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

The famed cellist "wanted to give something back"

by
on March 13, 2021, 10:35pm
Yo-Yo Ma received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a field house clinic at Berkshire Community College on Saturday. Afterward, he treated healthcare workers and individuals waiting in the observation area to a surprise concert.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the famed cellist “wanted to give something back,” so during the 15-minute observation period following his inoculation, he took out his instrument and played a brief set.

Yo-Yo Ma situated himself along the wall of the observation area, masked and socially distanced away from the others. Following his 15-minute performance, he waved and placed his hand over his heart as he received a healthy round of applause.

See photos and video below via an Instagram post from Berkshire Community College.

