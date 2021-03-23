Zac Efron and Russell Crowe to Star in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Zac Efron / Russell Crowe / Bill Murray

Peter Farrelly is following his Oscar-winning film, Green Book, with The Greatest Beer Run Ever. According to Deadline, Apple Studios is in negotiations to finance the movie, with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe in talks to star. Bill Murray is reportedly being tapped for a supporting role.

Farrelly co-wrote the script with Brian Currie and Pete Jones, based on Chick Donohue and J.T. Malloy’s bestselling book, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War.



Beer Run tells Donohue’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they were fighting in Vietnam. Donohue went through tremendous lengths to accomplish his goal, as he hitched a ride on a Merchant Marine ship and then carried the beer through the jungle while trying to track down his three friends.

Donohue was mistaken for the CIA while dressed in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, making it easier to complete his beer run. Efron will play Chick Donahue. Crowe and Murray’s roles are currently unknown.

Right now, Efron is shooting Season 2 of Netflix’s Down to Earth, after which he’ll star in the Firestarter remake for Blumhouse and Universal. Crowe is coming off 2020’s Unhinged, while Murray recently appeared in Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks.