Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Accidentally Shown to HBO Max Subscribers Attempting to Watch Tom & Jerry

HBO Max says the error was corrected within minutes

by
on March 08, 2021, 9:20pm
justice league hbo max early leak
Superman in Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t due to hit HBO Max until March 18th, but some subscribers got an early, inadvertent look on Monday.

HBO Max confirmed to Deadline that a glitch temporarily caused the first section of Justice League to stream for users trying to access the new Tom & Jerry movie. “The error was addressed within minutes,” according to HBO Max, but not before several people caught wind of the error and shared video and screenshots of the leak to social media.

Snyder’s director’s cut runs four hours long and adds the Joker into the movie, with Jared Leto reprising his Suicide Squad character for the newly shot scenes. Warner Bros. provided Snyder with a reported $40 million for additional footage after he convinced the studio to do reshoots, on top of the $30 million he was already allotted to add a new score from original composer Junkie XL, redo special effects and coloring (including turning Superman’s suit black), and bring to life the script’s primary antagonist, Darkseid.

Editors' Picks

Check out the latest trailer, including a teaser appearance from the Joker, below.

Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase
Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains
Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears? Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears?
Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Gary Numan Reveals the Origins of New Single “I Am Screaming”: Stream