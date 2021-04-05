Bill Burr Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Bill Burr, photo courtesy of the artist

Slowly but surely the US is preparing for a post-pandemic lifestyle, and that means large-scale in-person events are appearing on the horizon. Now, the latest person to plan for such is Bill Burr, who just announced a number of 2021 tour dates for later this summer.

Burr’s upcoming tour spans 21 shows throughout the US, primarily in the fall. Beginning with his rescheduled dates at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 2nd and 3rd, the tour will see Burr stopping in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Georgia, California, Indiana, and more before concluding his trek in Phoenix, Arizona on December 30th.



After taking part in COVID-19 benefit shows and hosting a controversial episode of Saturday Night Live, Burr was eager to get back to in-person comedy events where he could work through his stand-up routine like normal. That’s why he’s easing back into live performances at casinos, amphitheaters, and a few medium-sized venues with a number of days off in between gigs.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Burr’s website. Check out the complete list of dates below.

Bill Burr 2021 Tour Dates:

07/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

08/28 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena Casino

08/28 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena Casino

09/03 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/04 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/05 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/05 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater

09/16 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/21 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Terrace Theater

11/05 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort

11/06 — San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts

11/11 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/10 — Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

12/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

12/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater