Bill Burr Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Slowly but surely the US is preparing for a post-pandemic lifestyle, and that means large-scale in-person events are appearing on the horizon. Now, the latest person to plan for such is Bill Burr, who just announced a number of 2021 tour dates for later this summer.
Burr’s upcoming tour spans 21 shows throughout the US, primarily in the fall. Beginning with his rescheduled dates at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 2nd and 3rd, the tour will see Burr stopping in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Georgia, California, Indiana, and more before concluding his trek in Phoenix, Arizona on December 30th.
After taking part in COVID-19 benefit shows and hosting a controversial episode of Saturday Night Live, Burr was eager to get back to in-person comedy events where he could work through his stand-up routine like normal. That’s why he’s easing back into live performances at casinos, amphitheaters, and a few medium-sized venues with a number of days off in between gigs.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Burr’s website. Check out the complete list of dates below.
Bill Burr 2021 Tour Dates:
07/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
08/28 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena Casino
09/03 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/04 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/05 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
09/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater
09/16 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/21 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Terrace Theater
11/05 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort
11/06 — San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts
11/11 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/10 — Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center
12/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
12/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater