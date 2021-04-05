BLACKPINK’s Rosé Mourns the End of a Relationship in “Gone” Video: Watch

Rosé, photo via YouTube

Last month, BLACKPINK member Rosé dropped a new solo single called “Gone” about the difficulties of moving on after a relationship comes to an end. Now, she’s back with a moving music video that captures that emotional turmoil in real time. Watch it below.

In the clip, Rosé wakes up on the bathroom floor where it appears she fell asleep crying. She begins to recount a number of happy memories from her past, including a room filled with gorgeous flowers, laughter-filled dinners, and long conversations over the phone, all of which were presumably spent with her ex by her side. Slowly throughout, these scenes are spliced with footage of Rosé attempting to nurse her broken heart in the present while she looks gutted to do so.



The visual is equal parts tragic and uplifting, and Rosé sells each moment of that emotional rollercoaster by bringing her lyrics to life onscreen. “Hate to see you with someone new/ I’ll put a curse on her and you,” she sings in the chorus. “Ain’t no looking back, now you’re dead and gone/ My love is gone too.”

“Gone” is one of two tracks on Rosé’s debut solo project R, alongside “On the Ground”. The 24-year-old superstar’s EP is the first solo release from a BLACKPINK member since Jennie put out the aptly-titled “Solo” in November 2018. According to Korean news websites, R sold 400,000 pre-orders in just four days, making it the best-selling single album from a Korean female solo artist.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Songs of 2020

BLACKPINK dominated K-pop headlines last year thanks to the release of their smash hit debut record The Album. After dropping some of the best songs of 2020 and taking over late-night TV shows, BLACKPINK wrapped everything up by putting on a spectacular livestream dubbed “THE SHOW”. As Mary Siroky put it in her review, “it was a moment that succinctly summarized the group’s genuine nature and philosophy that any individual victory is a victory for all.”