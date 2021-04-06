Menu
Bully Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

The Alicia Bognanno-led band will hit the road in support of Sugaregg

by
on April 06, 2021, 4:48pm
bully 2021 north american tour dates
Bully, photo by Philip Cosores

Bully have announced their return to the road. This summer, the Alicia Bognanno-led band will embark on a nine-date US tour in support of their August 2020 album, Sugaregg.

The tour kicks off on July 31st at Skully’s Music Diner in Columbus, Ohio before hitting stops in Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. On September 4th, the trek will conclude at Seattle’s Neumos venue. Bully previously teased the addition of more cities in the future.

At this time, the band has not provided any details on COVID-19 safety protocols. Fans can text MEZZI to 31996 in order to get access to presale tickets on Thursday, April 8th. Tickets are open to the general public on Friday.

To coincide with the tour announcement, Bully uploaded a new performance video for “Where to Start”, filmed at Drkmttr in Nashville. Watch it below.

In February, Bully’s Alicia Bognanno shared a cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry” as part of the mental health organization Sounds of Saving’s “Songs That Found Me at The Right Time” campaign.

Editors' Picks

Alongside the cover performance, Bognanno participated in a video Q&A about her struggles with Bipolar 2 disorder — a topic she discussed on an episode of Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live’s Going There with Dr. Mike podcast.

Bully 2021 North American Tour Dates:
07/31 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
08/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
08/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

