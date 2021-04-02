Consequence Announces “Protect Live Music” Benefit Concert

Next week, Consequence of Sound is relaunching as Consequence with a fresh rebrand and newly designed website. In celebration, Consequence is presenting a two-day “Protect Live Music” livestream benefiting independent music venues in their ongoing recovery efforts.

Consequence of Sound was founded in 2007 with a focus on live music. Much has changed in the decade and a half since, but Consequence’s passion for live music remains as strong as ever. We couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate the next stage of our existence than by gathering together some of our favorite artists from the last 15 years for a weekend of live music.



Taking place Friday, April 9th and Saturday, April 10th from 6:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Consequence’s “Protect Live Music” livestream celebration will feature over 70 artists delivering exclusive performances and testimonials in celebration of independent music. Many of the artists featured have a unique connection to Consequence and our history, including previous Artists of the Month, participants of past offline events, and simply those responsible for some of Consequence’s favorite music over the years.

The diverse lineup includes Manchester Orchestra, Spoon, Fontaines D.C., Bachelor (Jay Som/Palehound), Dirty Projectors, Julien Baker, Real Estate, Jon Batiste, Glass Animals, The Melvins, Black Country, New Road, PUP, Sinkane, Bomba Estereo, The Districts, Beach Bunny, Dirty Projectors, Bruce Hornsby, Low Cut Connie, Cloud Nothings, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ian Sweet, Songhoy Blues, Amigo the Devil, together PANGEA, Sarah Jaroz, Lady Lamb, White Reaper, Beach Bunny, Brian Fallon, Turkuaz (Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and King Crimson’s Adrian Below), and many more. Check out the complete lineup poster below.

While the event will be free for all fans to watch on Consequence’s website, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) throughout the livestream. What’s more, all proceeds from sales of our Protect Live Music merch line during the event will go to support NIVA’s ongoing efforts in helping independent music venues survive these trying times.

As mentioned, the livestream is also a celebration of Consequence’s rebrand and website relaunch. The rebrand more accurately represents Consequence’s expanded coverage scope, which now includes music, film, and television, as well as Heavy Consequence and the Consequence Podcast Network. With a focus on optimal usability across desktop and mobile devices, the new website offers readers a sleek, fast-loading experience that is easy to navigate. Further, a new premium members’ section will offer features such as a customizable homepage, desktop and mobile notifications for your favorite artists, an ad-free experience, access to exclusive giveaways, and other unique content.

Check back next week to experience the new Consequence for yourself and to tune into the “Protect Live Music” livestream concert!