Consequence’s Under the Tracks on Vans’ Channel 66 Goes Skate Punk on New Episode

Ride into Chicago's skate music scene with host NNAMDÏ and guests Pete Wilson and Cafe Racer

on April 05, 2021, 11:15am
Pete Wilson and Cafe Racer

Consequence’s bi-weekly livestream program Under the Tracks rides back to Vans’ Channel 66 on April 5th. This week, Host NNAMDÏ welcomes guests Pete Wilson of Pete Wilson & The Rooks and Cafe Racer to carve out the history of Chicago’s skate music scene.

Each artist will put together a unique 45-minute DJ set that drops in on the punk, hardcore, and garage sounds that have soundtracked The Second City’s skate culture throughout the decades.

A visual artist in addition to being the vocalist and guitarist for The Rooks, Pete Wilson brings the sublime sensibilities of recent videos like “Look at the Skull in My Face” to his group’s experimental rock sounds. Together with his fellow bandmates drummer Corin and bassist Kevo, his group’s focus on the weird and overlooked aligns well with the skating subculture.

Comprising Michael Santana, Adam Schubert, Andrew Harper, Rob McWilliams, and Elise Poirier, Chicago’s Cafe Racer blend psychedelic stoner metal, shoegaze, and post-punk for a sound that resonates with harmony. The five-pieces latest release, Shadow Talk, dropped last May and quickly sold out on vinyl.

NNAMDÏ will spend time spinning tracks and chatting tricks with Wilson and Cafe Racer when Under the Tracks broadcasts live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, April 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Tune in here, and keep an eye out for upcoming installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.

