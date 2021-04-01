Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale, Scott Ian, and Dave Lombardo Team Up for Title Song to New Movie Thunder Force: Stream

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr. / Lzzy Hale, photo by Amy Harris / Scott Ian, photo by Heather Kaplan / Dave Lombardo, via Twitter

The title song for the upcoming Melissa McCarthy superhero comedy Thunder Force is a star-studded heavy metal collaboration. The track “Thunder Force” features vocals from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, with musical backing from Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, as well as cellist Tina Guo.

We previously reported on Ian and Lombardo recording music for the upcoming film, which launches April 9th on Netflix. The thrash legends posted on Instagram from the recording studio with the film’s composer, Fil Eisler.



It turns out Eisler tapped an equally notable duo to handle the singing on the title track. Taylor and Hale make a thunderous force themselves, delivering powerful performances that meld perfectly with Ian and Lombardo’s shredding (think Mr. Bungle’s latest album, which features both Lombardo and Ian).

“I have had the privilege of working in the music industry for over 35 years,” Lombardo commented in a press release. “There is something incredibly exhilarating about performing on stage, specifically the edge that comes with the off the rails style of music I play. Working with Fil Eisler on Thunder Force somehow captured that same feeling. This score is a powerful musical engine. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team that helped this come to life.”

Taylor added, “It was awesome to work on this track with Lzzy and be a part of the film Thunder Force. It is always nice to be creative and work with other artists in the community, especially during this extended time at home. I’m excited for everyone to hear the song and see the film!”

And Hale remarked, “I’m beyond excited to be included on the Thunder Force soundtrack, surrounded by friends, representing the genres I love so much, Rock and Metal! You won’t know what hit you! Remember, LIGHTNING NEVER STRIKES IF YOU CAN’T FORCE THE THUNDER!”

According the official description, the film stars McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, who play “two estranged childhood best friends” who “reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.” The movie was directed by McCarthy’s husband and frequent collaborator, Ben Falcone.

Check out the lyric video for “Thunder Force” and see the trailer for the movie below. Download the track here.