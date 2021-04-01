Menu
Danny Elfman Recruits Zach Hill of Death Grips for “Kick Me” Remix: Stream

"I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill's work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy"

on April 01, 2021, 11:02am
Danny Elfman, photo by Silvia Grav

Last month, composer Danny Elfman shared his latest solo song, “Kick Me”. Now, the 67-year-old musician has teamed up with Death Grips drummer and producer Zach Hill for a new remix.

Hill’s version transforms the alternative rock sound of the original with a swirling cacophony of percussion and synths. It’s a complete reimagining of the track which will satisfy fans of Death Grips’ and Elfman’s previous singles alike.

“I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy,” Elfman said in a press release.

“Kick Me” arrived in March on the heels of January’s “Sorry” and February’s “Love in the Time of COVID”, following through on Elfman’s promise to release a new song every month this year.

Outside of his solo music, Elfman is also working on the score for the upcoming Marvel flick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is being directed by Sam Raimi. Meanwhile, Death Grips last released their fourth EP, Gmail and the Restraining Orders, in June 2019

Stream the Zach Hill Remix of Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me” below.

