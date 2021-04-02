Demi Lovato Releases New Album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over: Stream

Demi Lovato, photo by Angelo Kritikos

Demi Lovato has just released Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, her first new album in four years. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This is Lovato’s seventh studio album to date, following her 2017 record Tell Me You Love Me. Clocking in just under an hour, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over spans 19 songs in total, including the previously released singles “Anyone”, “What Other People Say” with Sam Fischer, and the title track “Dancing with the Devil”.



Dancing with the Devil… was written around the time of Lovato’s tragic drug overdose, and as such it sees Lovato touching upon themes of resilience, self-help, and friendship — the latter of which is emphasized through collaborations with Ariana Grande (“Met Him Last Night”), Saweetie (“My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend”), and Noah Cyrus (“Easy”). Lovato has always had one hell of a voice, but hearing her utilize it in this way is a welcome pivot that suits the pop star rather well.

Over the past few years, Lovato has worked hard to better understand who she is outside of the public spotlight and the shadow of former Disney child stardom. Recently, she came out as pansexual and opened up about her battle with alcoholism. As she discussed in her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the singer suffered three heart attacks, numerous sexual assaults, and the lasting impacts of addiction and eating disorders — all three of which she’s worked hard to overcome, in part through these new songs.

Pre-orders for Dancing with the Devil… are ongoing, including physical versions. Check out the album’s cover art for those, shot by Dana Tripp, below.

Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over Artwork:

Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over Tracklist:

01. Anyone

02. Dancing With The Devil

03. ICU (Madison’s Lullabye)

04. Intro

05. The Art Of Starting Over

06. Lonely People

07. The Way You Don’t Look At Me

08. Melon Cake

09. Met Him Last Night (feat. Ariana Grande)

10. What Other People Say

11. Carefully

12. The Kind Of Lover I Am

13. Easy (feat. Noah Cyrus)

14. 15 Minutes

15. My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (feat. Saweetie)

16. California Sober

17. Mad World

18. Butterfly

19. Good Place