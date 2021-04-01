What’s Streaming on Disney+ in April 2021

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (Disney+)

Disney+ is keeping steady in its Flying V for April.

Now that Gordon Bombay has hit the ice, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will really start heating up. Not to be outshined by the Minnesota Miracle Man, of course, is Marvel’s other spinoff series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which keeps getting better.



Right behind those two juggernaut series are some Ewoks. Yes, the cuddliest creatures in the Star Wars galaxy are finally coming to Disney+ with both films (Caravan of Courage, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor) and two seasons of its animated series.

Elsewhere, John Stamos is coaching a basketball team in new series Big Shot, the first two seasons of Daredevil are making the leap from Netflix, the first two Night at the Museum flicks will open their doors, and JTT will prove he’s still Man of the House.

Consult the list below. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Shudder.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2021

Available April 2nd

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 2

Available April 9th:

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the HouseMark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 3

Available April 16th:

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot – Series Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 4

Available April 22nd:

Secrets of the Whales

Available April 23rd:

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

Big Shot: Episode 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 6 – Season Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 5

Available April 30th:

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

Big Shot: Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 6

What’s coming to the other streaming services in April 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix

What’s Coming to HBO Max

What’s Coming to Hulu

What’s Coming to Shudder